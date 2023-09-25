WORLD
3 MIN READ
Government shutdown risks food benefits for 7M, Biden aide warns
Millions of Americans depend on food assistance due to rising inflation since the pandemic, which has increased the cost of essential items, from bread to baby formula, and strained household budgets.
Government shutdown risks food benefits for 7M, Biden aide warns
US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks about a possible government shutdown during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, September 25, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 25, 2023

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has warned that a government shutdown risks nutritional assistance for the nearly 7 million low-income women and children who rely on benefits.

Vilsack said some benefits could be affected within days or weeks if Congress fails to provide funding for the fiscal year starting October 1.

The aide to President Joe Biden said the "vast majority" of participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC program, would see an immediate reduction in benefits, with cuts happening in the days and weeks after a shutdown starts.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will continue as normal for the month of October but could be affected afterward, he said.

"If we have a shutdown, WIC shuts down," Vilsack told reporters at a briefing. "For what reason? There's no reason for this shutdown, at the end of the day."

Nearly half of newborns rely on WIC

Millions of Americans rely on food benefits to make ends meet as inflation has put pressure o n household budgets and made goods from bread to fresh vegetables and baby formula more expensive since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly half of newborns in the United States rely on WIC, according to the Biden administration.

RECOMMENDED

During a shutdown, farm service agencies will also stop making loans to farmers during harvest time, and new homebuyers won't be able to get loans in rural areas, Vilsack said. More than 50,000 Department of Agriculture workers will be furloughed, meaning they won't receive a paycheck.

'Punitive and petty'

Biden said on Monday that the Black community would suffer if Congress does not provide funding for the federal government after September 30.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives may move to advance steep spending cuts this week that stand no chance of becoming law, steps that could force a partial shutdown of the US government by next Sunday. The steep spending cuts sought by House Republicans would likely be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate.

House lawmakers on Tuesday were set to take up four spending bills for the coming fiscal year that would also impose new restrictions on abortion access, undo an $11 billion Biden administration climate initiative, and resume construction of the Mexico-US border wall, a signature initiative of former President Donald Trump. Biden has vowed to veto at least two of the bills.

Vilsack called Republican fiscal plans "punitive" and "petty."

RelatedNearly half the world's population 'suffers from poor nutrition'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia