The Washington director of the largest Armenian lobby in the US has sparked controversy with social media posts apparently calling for the assassination of Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s prime minister.

"Years from now, children yet unborn will ask their grandfathers: 'Babig, what did you do when Artsakh was attacked?’” Aram Suren Hamparian, director of the Armenian National Committee of America in Washington, wrote on Facebook, using the name for an unrecognized breakaway area of the Karabakh region, which is internationally recognized as the territory of Azerbaijan.

Hamparian continued: “Did you defend our homeland, did you protect our people?' Far too many – many of them cops reaping robust cash bonuses today – will stare down at their shoes in shame and either mumble a lie or admit: 'I defended Nikol Pashinyan against his own people'."

Later, Hamparian called on Pashinyan's bodyguards to take action, when, in his words, "an Armenian guarding Pashinyan values his souls more than his paycheck."

Hamparian's posts sparked debate among social media users, with one user voicing support for Pashinyan, saying, "You’re inciting against Pashinyan who’s doing his best to get a peaceful solution for Artsakh (Karabakh)," which saw provocations by Armenian armed groups in recent months and years.

Another said: "This is a shameful message unbecoming of a head of an Armenian American political group. Calling for an assassination of an elected leader of a country that is a partner of the US is incompatible with American values, no matter how you feel about that leader’s actions. Violence has no place in politics.”

Yet another user expressed concern about the stability of the Armenian state and called for the police to take action against opposition leaders protesting on the streets. They also called on the Armenian Foreign Ministry to keep a close eye on external efforts to disrupt the country.

Armenia has a large diaspora with what many observers call an outsized influence on domestic affairs in the landlocked Caucasian country.

Meanwhile, in Armenia, eight individuals, including seven members of the “Crusaders' Military-Patriotic Society,” were detained on Sunday on allegations of attempting to seize power by force and planning to assassinate Pashinyan and other members of the government, according to the Armenian National Security Service.

Related White House encourages further dialogue between Azerbaijan, Armenia

ANCA: Ties to terrorism, violence

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is known for its efforts to officially recognize Armenian claims regarding the events of 1915 throughout the US and, if possible, impose sanctions on Türkiye .