Singapore army specialists detonated a 100-kilogram (220-pound) World War II-era bomb found at a construction site, causing a thunderous boom in the city-state after authorities had evacuated thousands of residents.

More than 4,000 people were evacuated from nearby residences for the controlled detonation on Tuesday, which local media reported was the largest-ever exercise involving a WWII relic in Singapore.

The unexploded aerial bomb was discovered last week where a condominium was being built in the city's northeastern suburb of Bukit Timah, police said.

A mushroom cloud rose in the distance on Tuesday morning as bomb disposal experts carried out the first of a series of explosions.

Before the detonation military officers were seen setting up sandbags around the area where it would be detonated to contain the blast.

Soldiers carried the bomb on a net from where it was found into the sandbagged area, where charges had been laid.

Surrounding streets were empty of cars and a 200-metre cordon set up around the site kept locals at bay as the blast was triggered.