A Thai court has jailed one of the leading figures in the kingdom's youth-led pro-democracy protest movement for four years on royal insult charges.

Bangkok's Criminal Court ruled on Tuesday that Anon Numpa's speech at Democracy Monument in 2020 amounted to lese-majeste, sentencing him to four years in prison.

He was also fined $550 (20,000 baht) for violating an emergency decree in effect at the time.

"Loss of personal freedom is a sacrifice I'm willing to make," Anon, 39, told reporters as he entered the court with his partner and their baby, ahead of the sentence.

"We've come a long way and we've seen lots of changes in the Thai political scene since the movement back in 2020," he said.

"If I get sentenced to prison today, it might be many years but it will be worth it."

Anon was one of a number of protesters who made unprecedented calls for reform to the monarchy and to the legislation which protects King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his close family from criticism.

'112'

Following the verdict, his lawyer Krisadang Nutcharas described Anon as an "innocent man" and said they would probably appeal.