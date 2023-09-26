More than 30 Australian women and children living in "appalling conditions" in a Syrian detention camp have launched court action to compel Canberra to bring them home.

Their case opened at the High Court in Melbourne on Tuesday, nearly a year after Australia repatriated the last group of four women and 13 children -- the wives, sons and daughters of the Daesh terrorist group fighters -- from Syria.

"The situation of the remaining persons detained is stark and dire," said Peter Morrissey, counsel for the charity Save the Children, which is acting on their behalf.

"Save the Children Australia represents women and children charged with no crime, detained in piteous and appalling conditions," he told the court.

"Their health, safety and dignity are seriously compromised by any standard. Their detention in the camps has endured for several years."

Save the Children is asking the court for a writ of habeas corpus (or unlawful detention), requiring the government to bring the 11 women and 20 children from Al Roj camp in Syria before the court in Australia.