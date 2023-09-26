CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Sense of community': Significance of the sardine in Portuguese life
Portuguese eat more fish than any other nation in the 27-member European Union but most of it is imported, notably the salted cod.
'Sense of community': Significance of the sardine in Portuguese life
Nearly every town and village has its own summer festivities, with open-air dancing and, of course, the aroma of sardines grilling on an outdoor barbecue. Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2023

The humble sardine, a feature of the street parties that pop up across Portugal in summer, makes up two-thirds of the country's fish catch and has spawned an important canning industry.

"Where there are sardines, there are people, friends and a sense of community. Sardines bring people together," 27-year-old Goncalo Ortega said at a Sardine Festival street party in Lisbon this summer.

Nearly every town and village has its own summer festivities, with open-air dancing and, of course, the aroma of sardines grilling on an outdoor barbecue.

"The sardine is the most abundant, most commonly found fish up and down the Portuguese coast," explained Alvaro Garrido, an expert in the economic history of the fishing industry.

"It's a really important part of people's diet, not just in fishing villages but also in major urban centres," Garrido said.

"In that sense, sardine fishing is of huge social importance, even more than Portugal's iconic salted cod," he added.

RelatedThe Istanbul angler’s bucket list: Line fishing in Istanbul Strait

The Portuguese eat more fish than any other nation in the 27-member European Union.

RECOMMENDED

Most of the fish is imported, notably the salted cod which features so prominently in the country's traditional cuisine but is actually fished in more northerly waters.

"Portugal has a chronic trade deficit in fish products because of the salted cod imports. That's balanced out somewhat by exports of tinned sardines," Garrido said.

"Sardine fishing is special because it's a tradition. Everyone loves sardines, especially good quality ones," said Agonia Torrao, the captain of a fishing boat based in the port of Peniche, in central Portugal.

"You can find large numbers of sardines all along our coasts. That's why we fish for them," the 51-year-old said.

Despite its historic importance and the pride of place it holds in the Portuguese imagination, the fishing industry is in decline.

According to the Office of National Statistics, there were 14,000 fishermen in Portugal last year on 7,600 boats, around a third fewer than 20 years ago.

RelatedA hobby, a vocation, a meditative sport: fishing in Istanbul
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia