Although nine out of 10 Black people in France report that they are exposed to discrimination, the government ignores the problems caused by racism in the country, French politician and activist Patrick Lozes has said.

In an interview with Anadolu news agency on Monday, Lozes, the founder and president of the Representative Council of Black Associations (CRAN), evaluated the racism and discrimination that Black people in France face daily.

Drawing attention to a survey conducted by the independent research company Ipsos on Black people in France, Lozes said: “What the participants of the survey say is that there is discrimination in many areas of life. An overwhelming majority, 91 percent of Black people in France, say they are exposed to discrimination in daily life. This means that discrimination is a huge concern for almost every Black French.”

Noting that Black people face discrimination when looking for a home and a job, Lozes explained: "When you call and say you want a house, the person you are talking to tells you on the phone that the house is available, but when he realizes that you are Black, he may say that the house is not available.

"You will not be promoted. When you apply for a job, you send your resume and a few minutes later you are informed that the position is now filled. However, the position is still open to someone else who applied for the same position a few minutes after you."

Pointing out that Black people are not sufficiently included in the French National Assembly, in high-level positions in the army, or in managerial positions in companies, Lozes said there is prejudice against Black people.

Lozes underlined that people think that Black people are not "talented enough".

"When you're elected to the National Assembly, even your parliamentary colleagues can be racist towards you."

Ethnic profiling by police

Stating that the French police carry out ethnic profiling of Black people, Lozes said: "When you ask Black people about what is happening in daily life, most of them say they are subject to more police checks and questioning than non-Black people."