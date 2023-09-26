WORLD
5 MIN READ
Almost all Black people face racial bigotry in France, activist warns
Black people in France are experiencing unjust treatment in state institutions and in daily life, according to a Black association in the country.
Almost all Black people face racial bigotry in France, activist warns
Politician and activist Patrick Lozes says Black people are not getting promoted and job positions are filled by others. Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 26, 2023

Although nine out of 10 Black people in France report that they are exposed to discrimination, the government ignores the problems caused by racism in the country, French politician and activist Patrick Lozes has said.

In an interview with Anadolu news agency on Monday, Lozes, the founder and president of the Representative Council of Black Associations (CRAN), evaluated the racism and discrimination that Black people in France face daily.

Drawing attention to a survey conducted by the independent research company Ipsos on Black people in France, Lozes said: “What the participants of the survey say is that there is discrimination in many areas of life. An overwhelming majority, 91 percent of Black people in France, say they are exposed to discrimination in daily life. This means that discrimination is a huge concern for almost every Black French.”

Noting that Black people face discrimination when looking for a home and a job, Lozes explained: "When you call and say you want a house, the person you are talking to tells you on the phone that the house is available, but when he realizes that you are Black, he may say that the house is not available.

"You will not be promoted. When you apply for a job, you send your resume and a few minutes later you are informed that the position is now filled. However, the position is still open to someone else who applied for the same position a few minutes after you."

Related'Law kills': Tens of thousands protest racism, police brutality in France

Pointing out that Black people are not sufficiently included in the French National Assembly, in high-level positions in the army, or in managerial positions in companies, Lozes said there is prejudice against Black people.

Lozes underlined that people think that Black people are not "talented enough".

"When you're elected to the National Assembly, even your parliamentary colleagues can be racist towards you."

RelatedRacist slur in parliament shows how far France has fallen

Ethnic profiling by police

Stating that the French police carry out ethnic profiling of Black people, Lozes said: "When you ask Black people about what is happening in daily life, most of them say they are subject to more police checks and questioning than non-Black people."

RECOMMENDED

He also clarified that not every police officer is racist, but "there is racism within the police force."

Emphasizing that it is wrong to criminalize Black people because of their skin colour, Lozes said: “We should not be subjected to racism in our own country just because of our skin colour. This is not fair. It is not fair for this country, which I appreciate and love. I would like France to be recognised as a country where there is equality, and racism is eliminated."

RelatedEuropean superiority complex is now a malignant tumour

'Black people and French media'

Referring to the perception the media is creating about Black people, Lozes said: "I do not understand why newspapers, when a crime is committed somewhere, only report the crime, but when a Black person commits the crime, they emphasize that the crime was committed by a Black person."

Pointing out that the French media gives more coverage to issues of racism against Black people than in the past, Lozes said: “Very few of the journalists in the most popular newspaper, Le Monde, or any television channel, are Black. That's why I say to the media that it's great to cover racism, but you have to look at yourself and do what you want other people to do."

RelatedIn France, police who killed teenager received more donation than victim

'Government denial'

Noting that the biggest problem in France is ignoring racist and discriminatory practices against Black people, Lozes said: "It is important for France to accept that there is discrimination in the country and fight against this discrimination. But the government does not accept that there are discrimination problems that harm almost all Black people."

Lamenting that he was also discriminated against throughout his career, Lozes said: “I laugh at this now. But when I went to my workplace for the first time in a suit, no one thought I was the boss because they are not used to seeing Black people in managerial positions.”

Lozes stated he left his position as president of CRAN in 2011 to become a candidate in the presidential election in France, and that an investigation was launched against him in December the same year.

RelatedFrench unrest: A symptom of deep-seated racism and institutional failures
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa