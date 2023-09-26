Researchers say they have verified at least 1,329 deaths from hunger in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region since a ceasefire ended a two-year conflict there in November.

A study by local health authorities and Mekele University in the regional capital found that hunger is now the main cause of death in Tigray, accounting for more than 68 percent of deaths investigated by the researchers.

The study is based on a household census conducted by health workers from August 15-29 in nine subdistricts of Tigray and 53 camps for internally displaced people.

Tigray in total has 88 subdistricts and 643 displacement camps, so the number of hunger deaths across the region is almost certainly far higher.

One factor is the suspension of food aid by the United States and the United Nations after the discovery in March of a huge scheme to steal humanitarian grain in Tigray.

The pause was extended to the rest of Ethiopia in June after the theft was found to be nationwide.

Ethiopia’s government wants the suspension ended. The US government and the UN want the government to give up its control of the food aid delivery system.

Millions rely on humanitarian aid