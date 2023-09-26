Swedish police have said that they were investigating whether a fire that reduced a mosque to rubble on Monday in central Sweden was arson.

"The investigation into the fire is continuing. Police will question witnesses and verify whether there were security cameras in the area," the police said in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on Monday around noon in Eskilstuna, a town of 108,000 people 150 kilometres (93 miles) west of Stockholm, causing no injuries, a police spokesman said.

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

"The mosque is almost completely destroyed, nothing can be saved," mosque spokesman Anas Deneche said.