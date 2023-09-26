WORLD
Police open arson case after fire burns down mosque in Sweden
The mosque's spokesperson said the Muslim place of worship had been the target of several acts of violence in the past year and his family threatened.
The fire broke out on Monday around noon in Eskilstuna.  Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
September 26, 2023

Swedish police have said that they were investigating whether a fire that reduced a mosque to rubble on Monday in central Sweden was arson.

"The investigation into the fire is continuing. Police will question witnesses and verify whether there were security cameras in the area," the police said in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on Monday around noon in Eskilstuna, a town of 108,000 people 150 kilometres (93 miles) west of Stockholm, causing no injuries, a police spokesman said.

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

"The mosque is almost completely destroyed, nothing can be saved," mosque spokesman Anas Deneche said.

Deneche said the mosque had been the target of several acts of violence in the past year and his family had been threatened.

"But it's still too early to draw any conclusions (about the cause of the fire), we'll have to wait for the police to do their work," he added.

Police said they were investigating several leads but provided no other details.

Between 15,000 and 20,000 Muslims live in Eskilstuna.

SOURCE:AFP
