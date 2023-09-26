One of our most significant challenges regarding Türkiye’s proposed purchase of F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits from the US for its own use has been the activities of US Senator Bob Menendez, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, during his return from his trip to Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan.

Speaking to the media on his way back, President Erdogan had said that Senator Menendez's temporary leave from office due to corruption allegations would expedite the process of acquiring the F-16s.

Last week, US Senator Bob Menendez and his wife were indicted on bribery charges, following a federal investigation into their relationships with a trio of New Jersey businessmen. Bob Menendez is known for his opposition to Türkiye and his proximity to the Greek Cypriot and Armenian lobbies.

“However, the F-16 issue is not solely dependent on Menendez. It encompasses various areas that our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, will manage. We are now awaiting a clear response from the US on this matter. We hope to receive a positive outcome without much delay,” the President also said.

“This impasse underscores the importance of being self-reliant in the defence industry for our country.”

US links F-16 sales to Sweden’s NATO bid

The Turkish President further said that the US has been trying to link the sale of the F-16 fighters to Sweden’s NATO bid.

Sweden and Finland had applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022.

Although Türkiye has approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to abide by the June 2022 trilateral memorandum to address Ankara's security concerns.

Ankara is critical of Sweden as for decades, the latter has been housing members of various terrorist groups, including in recent years the PKK, along with the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the unsuccessful 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye.

While Ankara has been linking Stockholm’s entry into NATO with its clampdown on the activities of these terrorist groups on Swedish soil, the US has been trying to link Türkiye’s allowing of NATO membership to the US sale of F-16s — which got further caught up in Senator Menendez’s intransigence.

After more than a year of negotiations, Erdogan agreed to let Sweden into NATO in July, and sent it to the Turkish Parliament for approval.

“The decision regarding Sweden's NATO membership will be made by the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Our Parliament closely monitors every development related to this issue,” the President had said then.

“We cannot relegate our Parliament to the background,” he had added.

Rapprochement with Israel

In a speech that covered several topics, President Erdogan also addressed Türkiye's relations with Israel. He stated that Türkiye and Israel are collaborating in many areas, and there are opportunities for further cooperation in new areas as well.

“In particular, there is a search for energy sources, influenced by the post-Russia-Ukraine war landscape, and Israel is looking to transport its resources to Europe,” he said.