No one has a say in what women should wear, a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson has said, weighing in on France's recent ban on headscarves for athletes in next year's Olympic games.

"In general, the Human Rights Office says that no one should impose on a woman what she needs to wear or not wear," Marta Hurtado told a UN press briefing in Geneva, responding to Anadolu's question on Tuesday.

Under the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, France "has an obligation to take all the appropriate measures to modify any social or cultural patterns which are based on the idea of inferiority or superiority or if either sexist," Hurtado said.

She warned that discriminatory practices against a group can have "harmful consequences."

"That is why according to international human rights standards, restrictions of expressions, religions, beliefs, choices are only acceptable under really specific circumstances that address legitimate concerns of public safety, public order, public health or morals in a necessary and proportioned fashion," she said.

'Strict secularism'

On Sunday, France’s sports minister announced that French athletes will not be allowed to wear headscarves in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.