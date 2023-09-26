Army chiefs and senior officers from 30 countries including the United States met in India to discuss threats facing the Asia-Pacific region, in the face of concern at China.

US Army chief Randy George said the region was "critically important", speaking to reporters on Tuesday alongside his Indian counterpart Manoj Pande, and vowed to boost cooperation to "maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific".

As the generals met, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing would oppose the "wanton expansion of military alliances", the latest in a string of warnings as Washington deepens security ties in the Asia-Pacific.

Beijing has long said that any effort to establish a NATO-like military alliance in the Asia-Pacific would provoke conflict.

Nations present at the two-day conference in New Delhi included Vietnam and the Philippines, both of which have longstanding pending territorial disputes with China.

Land, sea challenges