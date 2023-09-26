Eight people, including four children, were killed by electrocution in two separate events after days of heavy rains caused floods in impoverished informal settlements near the South African city of Cape Town, emergency services have said.

Four people died in the Driftsands settlement on the eastern outskirts, the Cape Town Disaster Risk Management service said in a statement on Tuesday, as the floods caused problems with electricity connections.

Four children were electrocuted and died in the Klipfontein settlement.

Many homes in the poor townships on the outskirts of South Africa's second-biggest city have makeshift electricity connections, where people hook their houses or shacks up to existing power lines themselves.

They are illegal and dangerous, but relatively widespread.

A storm front hit the Cape Town area and the larger Western Cape province for three days, causing rivers to burst their banks and flood residential areas and major roads, both in coastal regions and inland. Hundreds have been evacuated.