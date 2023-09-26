TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to host 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball finals
Türkiye, currently ranked at the pinnacle of women's volleyball globally, is set to host the final stages of the 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship.
Türkiye's national women's volleyball team secured their spot in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics with a 3-1 victory over Japan last week. / Photo: AA / AA
September 26, 2023

The final stages of the 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championships will be held in Türkiye, the top national official of the sport has announced.

The tournament will be hosted jointly, but a large part of the matches will be played in Türkiye, Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Ustundag said on public sports broadcaster TRT Spor on Tuesday.

"The finals, quarter (finals), a group ... the semifinals" will be played in Türkiye, said Ustundag, adding that "our negotiations are ongoing for the 2027 world championship."

Türkiye are placed at the top of the world ranking for women's volleyball, having won this year's FIVB Nations League and CEV EuroVolley.

The Sultans of the Net also triumphed in all seven matches in Pool B to win the Olympic Qualifying Tournament this month.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
