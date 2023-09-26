Hosts China won the Asian Games' first-ever gold in eSports in a landmark for gaming, beating Malaysia 2-0 in the smartphone game Arena of Valor.

ESports is making its debut as a medal event at the Games in Hangzhou, seen as a major step towards the Olympics one day.

Medals are up for grabs in seven gaming titles, including Arena of Valor, League of Legends and EA Sports FC Online.

In the fantasy-themed Arena of Valor, players take on virtual avatars, each with different traits and strengths, and work together with teammates to destroy enemy towers before reaching the ultimate target, the opposing team's crystal.

"Being able to stand on the podium, I felt very honoured and proud," Chinese player Jiang Tao told reporters after his team's historic victory on Tuesday.

"Everyone performed really well today," he said of his teammates.

'We felt nervous'

Emotions were high at the packed 4,500-capacity Hangzhou Esports Center, where the crowd was dominated by China fans.

The young spectators waved flags and banners in support of the host country, as well as photos of their favourite players.

"Chinese eSports, step onstage and create legends!" one banner read.