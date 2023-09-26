WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli minister makes first-ever public visit to Saudi Arabia
Israeli Tourism Minister Katz's trip includes participation in a United Nations World Tourism Organisation event in Riyadh and meetings with counterparts from unspecified countries.
Israeli minister makes first-ever public visit to Saudi Arabia
The landmark visit comes as Riyadh sent its first delegation to the occupied West Bank in three decades. / Photo: AP / AP
Sena SerimSena Serim
September 26, 2023

Israel's Tourism Minister Haim Katz has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the first such high-level public visit to the kingdom amid talks to secure bilateral ties.

"Katz is the first Israeli minister to head an official delegation in Saudi Arabia," his ministry said in a statement, adding he would attend a United Nations World Tourism Organisation event in Riyadh.

During the two-day visit he is due to hold meetings "with his counterparts", Katz's office said without specifying which countries will be represented in such talks.

RelatedAmid Israel normalisation talks, Saudi envoy lands in occupied West Bank

'First delegation in three decades'

RECOMMENDED

The landmark visit comes as Riyadh sent its first delegation to the occupied West Bank in three decades.

Nayef al Sudairi, who was appointed non-resident ambassador to the Palestinian territories last month, held talks on Tuesday with senior Palestinian officials, including President Mahmud Abbas.

The diplomatic travels come as the United States presses its allies Israel and Saudi Arabia to normalise ties.

RelatedIn historic first, Saudi Arabia's ambassador arrives in Palestine
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe