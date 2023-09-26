UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the world was plunging into a new nuclear arms race and warned of the shadow of "annihilation" hanging over the world.

"A worrisome new arms race is brewing. The number of nuclear weapons could rise for the first time in decades," Guterres told the General Assembly on the final day of its yearly session on Tuesday.

"Any use of a nuclear weapon - anytime, anywhere and in any context - would unleash a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions," he said.

"Nuclear sabers are again being rattled. This is madness. We must reverse course," he said.

'Nuclear warheads'

In June, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported that the world's nuclear powers, and China in particular, increased investment in their arsenals for a third consecutive year in 2022.

While the total number of nuclear warheads held by Britain, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia and the United States had fallen about 1.6 percent to 12,512 over the previous year, SIPRI said the declining trend was on the cusp of a reversal.

Excluding warheads slated for dismantling, the number of usable nuclear weapons had actually increased, according to SIPRI.

The bulk of the increase was in China, which increased its stockpile from 350 to 410 warheads.

Meanwhile North Korea has ramped up its testing of its force for delivering nuclear weapons, like long-range missiles and submarines.