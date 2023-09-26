Hunter Biden, US President Joe Biden's son, has filed a lawsuit on against Rudy Giuliani, accusing Donald Trump's former lawyer of computer fraud for accessing personal data on his computer.

In a civil suit filed in California on Tuesday, Hunter Biden said Giuliani and Robert Costello, a lawyer for the former New York mayor, were responsible for the "total annihilation" of his digital privacy.

The 53-year-old Hunter Biden, who lives in California, is asking for a jury trial and unspecified damages.

In 2020, in a bid to embarrass Joe Biden ahead of the November presidential election, Giuliani and Trump allies circulated data from a laptop that Hunter Biden allegedly abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

"Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff's devices," the Hunter Biden complaint said.

Hunter Biden sued the owner of the computer repair shop earlier this year and the Internal Revenue Service for disclosing his tax history.