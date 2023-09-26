WORLD
3 MIN READ
No choice but to accelerate building its self-defence: North Korea to UN
Pyongyang says it is exercising its right to self-defence with its ballistic missile tests to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests from military threats.
No choice but to accelerate building its self-defence: North Korea to UN
"The Korean peninsula is in a hair-trigger situation with imminent danger of nuclear war breakout," North Korea's permanent representative to the UN Kim Song says. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2023

North Korea's United Nations envoy has accused the United States and South Korea of pushing the Korean peninsula closer to the brink of nuclear war, telling the UN General Assembly that as a result his country had no choice but to further accelerate a build-up of its self-defence capabilities.

"The year 2023 has been recorded as an extremely dangerous year," Ambassador Kim Song told the last day of the annual UN gathering of world leaders. "The Korean peninsula is in a hair-trigger situation with imminent danger of nuclear war breakout."

"Given the prevailing circumstances, the DPRK (North Korea) is urgently required to further accelerate the build-up of its self-defence capabilities to defend itself impregnably," Kim told the 193-member General Assembly on Tuesday.

North Korea has tested dozens of ballistic missiles in the past 18 months. The United States has long warned that Pyongyang was ready to carry out a seventh nuclear test.

Pyongyang says it is exercising its right to self-defense with its ballistic missile tests to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests from military threats.

"The DPRK remains steadfast and unchanged in its determination to firmly defend the national sovereignty, security interests and well-being of the people against the hostile threats from outside," Kim said.

RelatedSeoul alarmed over Moscow-Pyongyang military ties, to raise issue at UN
RECOMMENDED

Sanctions against DPRK

North Korea - formally known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) - has been under UN Security Council sanctions for its missile and nuclear programmes since 2006. The measures have been steadily strengthened over the years.

However, for the past several years the 15-member Security Council has been divided over how to deal with Pyongyang.

Russia and China, veto powers along with the United States, Britain and France, have said more sanctions will not help and want such measures to be eased.

China and Russia say joint military drills by the United States and South Korea provoke Pyongyang, while Washington accuses Beijing and Moscow of emboldening North Korea by shielding it from more sanctions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe