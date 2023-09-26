North Korea's United Nations envoy has accused the United States and South Korea of pushing the Korean peninsula closer to the brink of nuclear war, telling the UN General Assembly that as a result his country had no choice but to further accelerate a build-up of its self-defence capabilities.

"The year 2023 has been recorded as an extremely dangerous year," Ambassador Kim Song told the last day of the annual UN gathering of world leaders. "The Korean peninsula is in a hair-trigger situation with imminent danger of nuclear war breakout."

"Given the prevailing circumstances, the DPRK (North Korea) is urgently required to further accelerate the build-up of its self-defence capabilities to defend itself impregnably," Kim told the 193-member General Assembly on Tuesday.

North Korea has tested dozens of ballistic missiles in the past 18 months. The United States has long warned that Pyongyang was ready to carry out a seventh nuclear test.

Pyongyang says it is exercising its right to self-defense with its ballistic missile tests to safeguard its sovereignty and security interests from military threats.

"The DPRK remains steadfast and unchanged in its determination to firmly defend the national sovereignty, security interests and well-being of the people against the hostile threats from outside," Kim said.