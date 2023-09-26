The speaker of Canada's parliament has resigned days after he singled out a Ukrainian veteran who apparently fought for the Nazis during World War II for a standing ovation during a visit by Ukraine's leader.

"It is with a heavy heart that I rise to inform members of my resignation as Speaker of the House of Commons," Anthony Rota told lawmakers from the parliamentary floor on Tuesday, expressing his "profound regret for my error."

"I accept full responsibility for my actions," Rota continued, saying his resignation would be effective by the end of Wednesday.

Yaroslav Hunka's parliamentary recognition "caused pain to individuals and communities, including to the Jewish community in Canada and around the world, in addition to Nazi survivors in Poland, among other nations," Rota added.

'Growing pressure'

Rota had been facing growing pressure to step down after the incident on Friday, during a visit by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to parliament.