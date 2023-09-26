WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canadian parliament speaker resigns over tribute to Nazi veteran
Anthony Rota's resignation comes after his public apology for the incident, acknowledging the pain it caused to various communities, including the Jewish community in Canada and Holocaust survivors worldwide.
Canadian parliament speaker resigns over tribute to Nazi veteran
Rota had been facing growing pressure to step down after the incident on Friday. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
September 26, 2023

The speaker of Canada's parliament has resigned days after he singled out a Ukrainian veteran who apparently fought for the Nazis during World War II for a standing ovation during a visit by Ukraine's leader.

"It is with a heavy heart that I rise to inform members of my resignation as Speaker of the House of Commons," Anthony Rota told lawmakers from the parliamentary floor on Tuesday, expressing his "profound regret for my error."

"I accept full responsibility for my actions," Rota continued, saying his resignation would be effective by the end of Wednesday.

Yaroslav Hunka's parliamentary recognition "caused pain to individuals and communities, including to the Jewish community in Canada and around the world, in addition to Nazi survivors in Poland, among other nations," Rota added.

'Growing pressure'

Rota had been facing growing pressure to step down after the incident on Friday, during a visit by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to parliament.

RECOMMENDED

At the time, Rota paid homage to Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian immigrant who was also visiting parliament and who is from Rota's electoral district.

He hailed Hunka as "a Ukrainian-Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians" and "a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero," prompting a standing ovation from members.

But Hunka actually served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, "a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well-documented," according to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The Jewish advocacy group called the incident "shocking" and "incredibly disturbing."

RelatedCanada House Speaker apologises for praising veteran linked to Nazis
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe