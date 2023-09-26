Türkiye has made a strong presence in space with eight low-Earth orbit satellites launched one after the other in recent years, which will be bolstered further by Turksat 6A.

With the activation of Turksat 5B, Türkiye's number of satellites in space has increased to eight, but the next step in the satellite sector will be Turksat 6A, which will take its place in space next year, Turkish Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Omer Fatih Sayan said at a press conference at the Information and Communication Technologies Authority in the capital Ankara on Monday.

In Türkiye, in addition to Türksat's work on satellite services, he noted that domestic low-Earth orbit satellite companies such as Plan-S, Hello Space, and Fergani Space Technologies are working on them.

"Some of our companies have already taken concrete steps in the field of low-Earth orbit satellites with test satellites," he added.

He said electronic communication services have long been provided mainly through terrestrial fixed and mobile networks and, in some cases, satellites, and that the beginning of the period in which communication services are moved from land to space is experienced, particularly with broadband internet services via low-Earth orbit satellites.

Such satellites stand out because they enable internet services, he added.