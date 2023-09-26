US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has called on President Joe Biden to agree to tight border restrictions in order to prevent wide swaths of the US government from shutting down for the fourth time in a decade.

"To keep the government open, if the president was willing to change part of his plan along this border, we can fund this government going forward," McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday.

"Let's do something on the border, keep the government open and show this nation that we can do it right, and solve the rest of our problems as we go."

Republican McCarthy's proposal is not likely to resolve a high-stakes spending battle that could idle hundreds of thousands of federal workers on Sunday, as Biden and his fellow Democrats who control the Senate have already rejected Republican border plans.

With only five days to spare, the two chambers were taking sharply divergent paths.

Stopgap funding bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, announced in a Senate speech that bipartisan negotiators were on the verge of unveiling a bill that would avert a government shutdown on Sunday with a stopgap funding bill.

Both he and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said they were pushing for extending current funding levels for a short period while work continues on full-year funding bills.

The bill, Schumer said, "will continue to fund the government at present levels while maintaining our commitment to Ukraine's security and humanitarian needs, while also ensuring those impacted by federal disasters across the country begin to get the resources they need."

A first procedural vote on this bill was set for late on Tuesday afternoon.

Hardline House Republicans have voiced opposition to such a measure.

McCarthy, meanwhile, is readying a stopgap spending bill that would restart construction of the US-Mexico border wall, a signature policy of former president Donald Trump, and tighten immigration policies.

Those policies are certain to be rejected by Biden and the Senate. But on Tuesday, McCarthy called on the president and Democrats to reconsider.