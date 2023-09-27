CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Beat it! Michael Jackson's signature moonwalk hat sells for 77,640 euros
The hat was the highlight among around 200 items of rock memorabilia, though the top price went to a guitar owned by the legendary bluesman T-Bone Walker.
Beat it! Michael Jackson's signature moonwalk hat sells for 77,640 euros
Jackson whipped off the hat while breaking into his hit "Billie Jean" during a televised Motown concert in 1983.  Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
September 27, 2023

The hat that Michael Jackson wore just before performing his signature moonwalk dance for the first time sold at an auction in Paris for 77,640 euros ($82,170).

The black fedora had been estimated at 60,000 to 100,000 euros by the Hotel Drouot auction house.

It was the highlight among around 200 items of rock memorabilia, though the top price went to a guitar owned by the legendary bluesman T-Bone Walker, at 129,400 euros.

Jackson whipped off the hat while breaking into his hit "Billie Jean" during a televised Motown concert in 1983, at the height of his fame.

Moments later, he showed off what would become his trademark move - the moonwalk, a seemingly effortless backwards glide while appearing to walk forwards.

RECOMMENDED

Music memorabilia has become big business.

Co-organisers Lemon Auction made a splash last year with the sale of the guitar smashed by Noel Gallagher on the night Oasis split up in Paris following a fight with his brother Liam. The instrument went for 385,500 euros.

This month, a series of auctions for items belonging to Freddie Mercury - including the piano on which he composed "Bohemian Rhapsody" - brought in a total of 46.5 million euros for Sotheby's, attracting bidders from 76 countries.

RelatedMichael Jackson’s ‘Thriller' masterpiece turns 40
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe