India has reimposed an internet ban on the restive state of Manipur after violent protests erupted following the circulation of photographs of two students killed during the months-long conflict, officials said.

On Tuesday, police fired tear gas shells and smoke bombs as hundreds of angry students marched following the release of photographs of two dead bodies on social media, a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man from the majority Meitei community. The pair went missing in July.

“Forty-seven students sustained minor injuries during the protest and the situation is normal and under control,” an official at the central control room told the Anadolu news agency.

The internet was cut to curb the "spread of disinformation, false rumours, and other types of violent activities through social media platforms", a government order read.

The provincial government confirmed late on Monday night that the two students, who went missing on July 6, during the peak of ethnic violence, were killed.

“It has come to the notice of the state (provincial) government that the photos of two students, Phijam Hemjit, 20, and Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, who have been missing since July 2023, have surfaced on social media. The case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” the chief minister’s secretariat said in a statement.

“State (provincial) police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearances and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students.

The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators,” it said.