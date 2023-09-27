WORLD
Children among several killed as mortar shell explodes in Pakistan
Four others were injured when the live shell exploded as a family, collecting junk for their livelihood, was breaking it up to sell in the local market in Sindh province.
The incident occurred in the Katcha area of Kandhkot district.
By Rabiul Islam
September 27, 2023

At least eight people were killed, including children and women, and four others were injured when a live mortar shell exploded in the southeastern Sindh province of Pakistan.

The incident occurred in the Katcha area of Kandhkot district on Wednesday, local broadcaster Dunya News reported.

Police said the live shell exploded while the family, collecting junk for livelihood, was breaking it up to sell in the local market after finding it from an unknown place.

At least four people were injured and taken to a hospital, the media outlet said.

Meanwhile, Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the provincial inspector general on how a rocket shell got into the area.

RelatedDeadly bomb blast targets labourers in Northwestern Pakistan
