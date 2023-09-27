The German government has banned a far-right, racist group known for its indoctrination of children, as police raided dozens of homes of its members and other buildings.

A statement from the German interior ministry on Monday said it has banned the Artgemeinschaft group, an anti-democratic association with around 150 members and described it as a "cult-like, deeply racist and anti-Semitic association".

All of its sub-organisations, including the Gefaehrtschaften, Gilden, Freundeskreis, and Familienwerk eV, were also banned, the ministry said.

“We are banning a sectarian, deeply racist and antisemitic association," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

“This is another hard blow against right-wing extremism and (those) who continue to spread Nazi ideologies to this day,” she said, adding that the organisation had attempted to indoctrinate their children and young people with their anti-democratic ideology.

Under the cover of a pseudo-religious Germanic belief in gods, the Artgemeinschaft spread its Nazi worldview, the ministry said.

“The group's central goal was the preservation and promotion of one’s own ‘kind,’ which can be equated with the National Socialist term 'race',” according to the statement.

In addition to the ideology of racial doctrine, the symbolism, narratives and activities of the group showed further parallels to the Nazis' ideology.