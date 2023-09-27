Candy Crush Saga, the matching game played by millions on their commute, has reached $20 billion in revenue since its 2012 launch, maker King has said, adding that it would soon release levels up to 15,000 for the most dedicated players.

First appearing on a website, it shifted to Facebook and then mobile, where it took off and has now been downloaded 5 billion times.

It pioneered the "freemium" model, in which the game is free but players can spend money to boost their performance or can watch ads to gain moves.

King President Tjodolf Sommestad said Candy Crush Saga and its other titles like Farm Heroes Saga showed that mobile games could have enduring appeal.

"We've proven to ourselves and to the industry that it is possible to reignite games that are years old and keep them relevant for a decade or longer, and break records even a decade in," Sommestad said in an interview.