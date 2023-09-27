The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised up its yearly GDP growth projection for Türkiye to 3.5 percent from its May forecast of 2.5 percent in its latest Regional Economic Prospects report.

The revision for Türkiye reflects strong growth in the first half of the year, driven by pre-election fiscal stimulus, the bank said on Wednesday, while pointing out that there are still external imbalances.

The EBRD expects the Turkish economy to grow by 3 percent in 2024.

After the Turkish government’s new economic measures, foreign capital is flowing into Türkiye, signalling a return of foreign investors and helping rebuild the country’s reserves, regional lead economist Rafik Selim said.

Türkiye was also able to secure investments from Gulf countries to the tune of $50 billion in different sectors, such as space and defence, energy and natural resources, he added.

Medium-Term Program received positively

Selim noted that steps taken by the government since the May elections have been received with cautious optimism by markets.