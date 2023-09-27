Iran has "successfully" launched a new military imaging satellite in the latest display of its aerospace technology, which has sparked Western concern.

"The Nour-3 imaging satellite... was successfully placed in orbit 450 kilometres above earth," the state media, IRNA news agency, said on Wednesday, quoting Telecommunications Minister Issa Zarepour.

He said it was carried by the three-stage Qassed satellite carrier, which also launched predecessors Nour-2 in 2022 and Nour-1 in 2020.

Wednesday's launch was carried out by the aerospace wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the ideological arm of the country's armed forces.

The United States has repeatedly warned Iran against such launches, saying the same technology can be used for ballistic missiles, including ones designed to deliver a nuclear warhead.

Iran has struggled with several satellite launch failures in the past and the successful launch of its first military satellite into orbit, Nour-1, in April 2020 drew a sharp rebuke from the US.