Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met Prince Edward, the youngest brother of Britain’s King Charles, in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex. No further details were provided.

The British prince arrived in Türkiye on Monday for a three-day visit to grow awareness of the Chevening award and the impact non-formal education and learning can have on young people and their communities.

Later, Edward lays a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, before attending a reception to mark the 40th anniversary of the Chevening scholarship program.

On Tuesday, Edward visited the famed Basilica Cistern Museum in the heart of Istanbul’s historical Fatih district.

Officials from the Istanbul city government and experts working on the museum's restoration welcomed Prince Edward in front of the museum.

The British consul general in Istanbul, Kenan Poleo, also accompanied Edward during his visit.

Edward saw the excavation work being done during restoration of the Byzantine-era cistern and also learned about an Ottoman-era water gauge and its working principles from city officials.