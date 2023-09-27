TÜRKİYE
Egypt's new ambassador to Türkiye presents credentials to President Erdogan
The appointment of Ambassador Elhamamy is the first by Cairo since 2013, as both nations elevated their diplomatic ties to the embassy level in July.
Ambassador Amr Elhamamy has served as Egypt's charge d'affaires in Ankara since 2019. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
September 27, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the letter of credentials of Egypt's new ambassador to Türkiye.

On Wednesday at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan welcomed Egyptian Ambassador Amr Elhamamy, marking the first appointment by Cairo since 2013.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

In July, Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties to the level of embassies. Türkiye appointed Salih Mutlu Sen, its new ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt named Elhamamy ambassador to Ankara.

Elhamamy has served as Egypt's charge d'affaires in Ankara since 2019. Before that, in 2011- 2015, he was a legal advisor for Egypt's UN Mission in New York.

Senior diplomat Sen served as a member of the foreign policy advisory board in 2021 and was Türkiye's permanent representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from 2015 to 2020.

Turkish President also received letters of credentials from the new ambassadors of three other countries on Wednesday.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan separately welcomed Isabelle Dumont of France, Andreas Gaarder of Norway, and Fahad Bin Assaad Bin Abdulkareem Abualnasr of Saudi Arabia.

After the new envoy’s credentials were presented, souvenir photos were taken.

