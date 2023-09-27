Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the letter of credentials of Egypt's new ambassador to Türkiye.

On Wednesday at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan welcomed Egyptian Ambassador Amr Elhamamy, marking the first appointment by Cairo since 2013.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.

In July, Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties to the level of embassies. Türkiye appointed Salih Mutlu Sen, its new ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt named Elhamamy ambassador to Ankara.

Elhamamy has served as Egypt's charge d'affaires in Ankara since 2019. Before that, in 2011- 2015, he was a legal advisor for Egypt's UN Mission in New York.