A huge portrait of Jesus Christ dominates the crowd, which parts to make way for a stream of coffins after a fire tore through an Iraqi Christian wedding.

At the cemetery in the northern city of Qaraqosh, mourners gathered around the clergy from various churches, chanting prayers in Syriac and delivering sermons in Arabic.

Some of the faithful held up portraits of deceased loved ones.

The day before, those in the pictures had gathered in an elegant banqueting hall to attend a wedding.

But as the bride and groom danced, a fire erupted in the reception hall, killing at least 100 people and injuring 150 others.

By all accounts, the fire spread at a rapid rate.

Footage shared on social media showed indoor fireworks flaring so high that they set ceiling decorations alight.

On Wednesday, one by one, around 20 coffins covered in satin or bouquets of flowers were carried through the crowd on the shoulders of men.

They were followed by women in tears, all dressed in black and supported on either side as they were barely able to stand up on their own.

Crowds swarm cemetery

Samira, a 53-year-old housewife, came to bury 15 members of her family, "from the father to the youngest child, aged four", she said in a melancholy tone.

"We still have to bury a man and his two twin daughters. They're dead but we haven't recovered the bodies," she added. Other burials are planned in the coming days.

She paused and took a deep breath, saying: "That's enough, I can't talk any more". But she continued anyway.

"There's no sentiment possible; we're all dead," the 50-year-old said. "There isn't a single person who hasn't lost a family member or a friend."