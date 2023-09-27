Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call to the international community during his UN speech last week to recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was “extremely important and meaningful,” TRNC’s foreign minister has said.

Speaking to a group of reporters in Washington on Wednesday, Tahsin Ertugrul said: “It is extremely meaningful and important that Mr President Erdogan brought the recognition of the TRNC to the agenda of the international community in a platform like the UN General Assembly.”

“While these are happening, we do not expect that everything will change overnight,” he said. “We have started a process that will be difficult.”

During his speech to the UN General Assembly last week, Erdogan urged the international community to recognise TRNC’s “sovereignty and establish diplomatic, political, and economic ties.”

Cyprus island has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Two-state solution

Türkiye fully supports a two-state solution on the island based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.

On TRNC’s observer status at the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Ertugrul said it was a “positive development.”