CULTURE
3 MIN READ
TRT World documentary 'Off the Grid' wins Emmy Award
TRT World's news-documentary, adjudged winner of 44th International Emmy Award in news category, examines transformation in the lives of Ukrainian civilians following withdrawal of Russian army from some Ukrainian areas.
TRT World documentary 'Off the Grid' wins Emmy Award
"Off The Grid," TRT World's multi-award-winning current affairs and investigative documentary series, delves into global narratives through personal journeys. [Image via @iemmys] / Others
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 28, 2023

TRT World's documentary "Off The Grid," featuring the episode "Ukraine Wartime Diaries," has won the 44th International Emmy Award in the "News and Current Affairs" category.

Winners of the News categories of the 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences [NATAS] at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

TRT World, representing Türkiye in the finals, was up against competitors from UK, Brazil, and Israel.

The episode on Ukraine, Ukraine Wartime Diaries, was prepared by Mouhssine Ennaimi and Alexandre Pauliat, with cinematography by Hakan Hocaoglu, showcasing the devastating impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Edited by Fatih Kibar, with designs by Mahmut Sami Cavus, the news-documentary examines the transformation in the lives of Ukrainian civilians following the withdrawal of the Russian army from some areas liberated by Ukrainian forces.

'Ukraine Wartime Diaries'

"Off The Grid," TRT World's multi-award-winning current affairs and investigative documentary series, delves into global narratives through personal journeys, offering a character-driven, meticulously crafted documentary experience that showcases compelling human stories worldwide.

RECOMMENDED

In the episode titled "Ukraine Wartime Diaries," the aftermath of the Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine unveils harsh realities.

Once liberated, the war-hit areas transform into crime scenes, and potential war crimes loom large. What emerges is that some civilians find themselves in captivity, others meet tragic fates, and many are left to fend for their lives.

The "Off The Grid" series intimately follows local and international teams as they embark on a relentless quest for justice in the face of harrowing revelations, spanning geographies such as Bosnia, Lebanon, Kenya and Ukraine.

The awards honour the work of dedicated professionals working at the highest level of the broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking professions, said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS.

"They pay tribute to the journalists who bring us up-to-the-minute reporting on the critical stories of our time, and the documentary storytellers who explore important social, cultural, and political issues in great depth. NATAS is proud to celebrate the work of this year's nominees."

Organisers said they are honouring programming content from "more than 2300 submissions" that originally premiered in calendar-year 2022, judged by a pool of "over 1000 peer professionals" from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary industry.

Watch "Ukraine Wartime Diaries" here

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq