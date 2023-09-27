Burkina Faso's military government has said it had foiled a coup attempt the previous day, almost a year after the country's leader came to power in a coup himself.

In a statement read out on state television on Wednesday, it said, "A proven coup attempt was foiled on September 26, 2023, by Burkina Faso's intelligence and security services.

"At present, officers and other alleged participants in this destabilisation attempt have been arrested, and others are being actively sought".

It said the alleged perpetrators "had the sinister intention of attacking the institutions of the republic and plunging the country into chaos".

On Tuesday, hundreds of pro-junta demonstrators took to the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou, to show their support, citing rumours of a brewing mutiny against the authorities.

Related Militants kill over a dozen civilians in Burkina Faso: security sources

Plot unfolding