Dozens of people are facing criminal charges after a night of social media-fuelled mayhem in which groups of thieves, apparently working together, smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, authorities said.

Police said they made at least 52 arrests.

Burglary, theft and other counts have been filed so far against at least 30 people, all but three of them adults, according to Jane Roh, spokesperson for the Philadelphia district attorney's office.

The flash mob-style ransacking on Tuesday night at dozens of stores, including Foot Locker, Lululemon and Apple, came after a peaceful protest over a judge's decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

Those doing the ransacking were not affiliated with the protest, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said at a news conference, calling the group "a bunch of criminal opportunists."

At least 18 state-run liquor stores were broken into, leading the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to close all 48 of its Philadelphia retail locations and one in suburban Cheltenham on Wednesday.

No employees were hurt on Tuesday night, but "some were understandably shaken," said liquor board spokesperson Shawn Kelly.

Video on social media showed masked people in hoodies running out of Lululemon with merchandise and police officers grabbing several and tackling them to the sidewalk.

The thefts and unrest stretched from downtown to northeast and west Philadelphia, leaving smashed display windows and broken storefront coverings.

Police said seven cars were stolen from a lot in the northeast. One of the cars had been recovered as of Wednesday afternoon.

Planned crime

People appeared to have organised efforts on social media, according to Stanford, the interim police commissioner.

Police are investigating "that there was possibly a caravan of a number of different vehicles that were going from location to location."