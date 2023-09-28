Thursday, September 28, 2023

1300 GMT —The NATO chief has announced that the alliance signed framework contracts worth $2.53 billion (€2.4 billion) for key ammunition support to Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Kiev after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said €1 billion of the €2.4 billion are "firm orders."

"This covers capabilities of 1.55mm artillery, anti-tank guided missiles, and main battle tank ammunition. This will help allies refill their stocks while continuing to supply Ukraine," he said.

Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's support to Ukraine – which has expressed a desire to join the alliance – saying: "Ukraine's future is in NATO."

More updates: 👇

1502 GMT — Kazakhstan won't help Russia to bust sanctions: president

Kazakhstan's leader said his country would not help Russia circumvent Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, amid suspicions that Moscow is still receiving vital goods via Central Asian nations.

"Kazakhstan has unambiguously stated that it will follow the sanctions regime," said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev following talks in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We have contacts with the relevant organisations to comply with the sanctions regime, and I think there should not be any concerns on the German side about possible actions aimed at circumventing the sanctions regime."

1216 GMT — Russia says West uses 'rumours' to test its readiness on Ukraine peace talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the West "tests Moscow's readiness to agree on its conditions" when it "starts rumours" about peace talks with Ukraine.

But Russia sees the West's true plan, which is a months-long pause to refill Ukraine's warehouses with weapons, Lavrov told Russian state news agency TASS .

He said the West insists on considering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy's "peace formula" as the only basis for the negotiations with the apparent goal of never letting them happen.

1200 GMT — Russia to hike defence spending by almost 70% in 2024

Russia is set to hike defence spending by almost 70 percent in 2024, a finance ministry document showed, as Moscow pours resources into its full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

The document said defence spending was set to jump by over 68 percent year-on-year to almost 10.8 trillion rubles ($111.15 billion), totalling around 6 percent of GDP - more than spending allocated for social policy.

"The focus of economic policy is shifting from an anti-crisis agenda to the promotion of national development goals," the finance ministry said in the document.

It said this included "strengthening the country's defence capacity" and "integrating" the four Ukrainian regions Moscow claimed to annex last year -- Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

President Vladimir Putin and other officials have largely shrugged off the economic effects of the Ukraine offensive, arguing Russia has largely weathered the storm of Western sanctions.

1138 GMT — Ukraine 'closer to NATO than ever before': Stoltenberg

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on a visit to Kiev that Ukraine's ties with the military alliance had never been so close.

"Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before," Stoltenberg said at a press conference alongside President Zelenskyy, who has been pushing for his country's membership in the bloc.

1103 GMT — Zelenskyy says Ukraine joining NATO just a 'matter of time'

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that his country would eventually become a member of NATO as he welcomed the chief of the Western security bloc, Jens Stoltenberg, to Kiev.

"(It is) a matter of time before Ukraine becomes a de jure member of the alliance. We are doing everything to bring this time closer," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with the NATO chief.