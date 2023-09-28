WORLD
3 MIN READ
PKK terror threat to Syria 'never been more alarming', warns Türkiye
The terrorist organisation poses significant threat to Syria’s territorial integrity and is "a major source of instability," Türkiye cautions UN Security Council.
PKK terror threat to Syria 'never been more alarming', warns Türkiye
"The oppressive and discriminatory practices and human rights violations of this terrorist organisation are a matter of public knowledge," said Sedat Onal. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
September 28, 2023

Türkiye's ambassador to the United Nations has warned that the threat posed by the PKK terrorist group to Syria is of greater concern than ever before.

"The continued presence of terrorist organisations in Syria poses a vital threat to this country and its neighbours, primarily Türkiye, as well as to the wider region," Sedat Onal said at Wednesday's UN Security Council session on Syria.

"In fact, the threat of PKK terrorism to Syria’s territorial integrity has never been more alarming than it is today," added Onal.

The envoy cited recent clashes between Arab tribes and the PKK/YPG in eastern Syria, saying they proved that the PKK's activities and the external support it continues to receive are "a major source of instability" in the war-torn country.

"The oppressive and discriminatory practices and human rights violations of this terrorist organisation are a matter of public knowledge now and have also been extensively reported by the UN," he added.

Onal expressed that Türkiye calls on all parties to adopt a comprehensive and long-term approach and distance themselves from those separatist entities which he said do not have any place in the future of Syria.

RelatedClashes between PKK, Arab tribes: What is happening in Syria's Deir Ezzor?
RECOMMENDED

'Right of self-defence'

Turkish ambassador Onal also emphasised that Türkiye will take measures against direct and imminent threats posed to its national security by terrorist organisations operating in Syria.

"As such, we will continue to exercise our inherent right of self-defence as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

RelatedTürkiye's anti-terror operation 'Claw-Lock' neutralises 605 terrorists
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course