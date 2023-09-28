Türkiye's ambassador to the United Nations has warned that the threat posed by the PKK terrorist group to Syria is of greater concern than ever before.

"The continued presence of terrorist organisations in Syria poses a vital threat to this country and its neighbours, primarily Türkiye, as well as to the wider region," Sedat Onal said at Wednesday's UN Security Council session on Syria.

"In fact, the threat of PKK terrorism to Syria’s territorial integrity has never been more alarming than it is today," added Onal.

The envoy cited recent clashes between Arab tribes and the PKK/YPG in eastern Syria, saying they proved that the PKK's activities and the external support it continues to receive are "a major source of instability" in the war-torn country.

"The oppressive and discriminatory practices and human rights violations of this terrorist organisation are a matter of public knowledge now and have also been extensively reported by the UN," he added.

Onal expressed that Türkiye calls on all parties to adopt a comprehensive and long-term approach and distance themselves from those separatist entities which he said do not have any place in the future of Syria.