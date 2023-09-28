WORLD
Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka cleared of sexual assault in Australia
Judge says the alleged victim was an intelligent witness who was motivated by a desire to paint the cricketer in an unfavourable light.
The 32-year-old was arrested in November, hours after his country's final Twenty20 World Cup match in Australia.  Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
September 28, 2023

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been cleared of sexual assault charges brought by a woman he met on a dating site during the South Asian team's tour of Australia last November.

"The last 11 months have been really hard for me," Gunathilaka told reporters on Thursday outside the court.

"Everyone believed me, so that means a lot to me," he said. "I am happy that my life is normal again so I can't wait to go back and play cricket."

The 32-year-old batsman was arrested in November last year just hours after his country lost to England in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Australia.

He was initially accused of four counts of sexual intercourse without consent after arranging to meet a woman at a bar near the Sydney Opera House through a dating app.

Three of those charges were dropped in May.

On the remaining count, Judge Sarah Huggett found him not guilty, according to a document provided by the New South Wales District Court in Sydney.

Huggett found that the alleged victim, who cannot be legally named, was an intelligent witness who was motivated by a desire to paint the cricketer in an unfavourable light.

The judge also said the woman did not have a clear memory of what happened at the time.

Gunathilaka made his international debut in 2015 and has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20s. Sri Lanka Cricket suspended him after he was charged.

SOURCE:AFP
