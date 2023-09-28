Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been cleared of sexual assault charges brought by a woman he met on a dating site during the South Asian team's tour of Australia last November.

"The last 11 months have been really hard for me," Gunathilaka told reporters on Thursday outside the court.

"Everyone believed me, so that means a lot to me," he said. "I am happy that my life is normal again so I can't wait to go back and play cricket."

The 32-year-old batsman was arrested in November last year just hours after his country lost to England in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Australia.

He was initially accused of four counts of sexual intercourse without consent after arranging to meet a woman at a bar near the Sydney Opera House through a dating app.

Three of those charges were dropped in May.