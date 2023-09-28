The global digital currency exchange giant Binance decided on Istanbul for its Blockchain Week event in 2023, a manager with the company has announced.

Binance TR’s General Manager, Mucahit Donmez, said on Wednesday that the Istanbul iteration of the event will be held on November 8 - 9.

Organising the event in Istanbul is showing the importance given by Binance to Türkiye, said Donmez. Its last edition was held in Paris in 2022.

"Türkiye's young population, high cryptocurrency usage and rising innovation performance show that the country can become a followed country by others rather than a follower in blockchain," Donmez said.

He added that "the steps taken by the public and the importance given to blockchain technology show that the areas that will shape the future are not ignored and are a great gain for the sector."

Blockchain and Web 3.0