Teenager killed, over 150 injured as lightning triggers blast in Tashkent
Twenty-four people were hospitalised after the explosion and the remaining 138 were treated for their injuries and sent home according to the health ministry.
Aftermath of powerful blast near airport in Uzbek capital. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
September 28, 2023

A powerful explosion near the airport of the Uzbek capital Tashkent, has killed a teenage boy and injured at least 162 people following a fire caused by a lightning strike.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the explosion happened early Thursday at a warehouse in southern Tashkent but did not say what was inside it to cause the powerful blast which it said was attended by 16 fire crews.

"As a result of the quick actions of emergencies ministry employees, the area of the fire is being reduced," it said on the Telegram messaging app. "The situation is completely under control."

"Emergency medical care is also being provided to people injured in the fire at the scene of the accident and in the surrounding apartments," it added.

Russian state media Tass later reported that the warehouse contained several dozen electric vehicles and batteries. It said that the explosion also caused minor damage to the nearby Quruvchilar subway station.

Video and photos posted on social media showed a fire and cloud of smoke that was visible across Tashkent, as well as apartments that had reportedly been damaged by the force of the blast.

Twenty-four people were hospitalised after the explosion and the remaining 138 were treated for their injuries and sent home according to the health ministry which added that Uzbekistan's leading medical specialists were treating the casualties.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
