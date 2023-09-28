Türkiye has "neutralised" as many as 1,351 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

"A total of 80 terrorists were neutralised last week," a National Defence Ministry official told reporters on Thursday at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

"Efforts continue to establish stability in Syria as soon as possible, enabling the safe return of Syrians to a normalised environment," the official said, referring to Türkiye’s efforts in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, protecting Türkiye’s border and ensuring the safety of local Syrians.

All necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in operation zones, and terrorist attacks are being met with proportional responses, the official added.

Since January, 342 incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 991 terrorists have been "neutralised" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, according to the official.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

'All necessary precautions'

In response to a question regarding conflicts between Arab tribes and terrorist organisations in northern Syria, defence sources said: "We are taking all necessary precautions for the safety of our troops and personnel; there is no unfavourable situation."