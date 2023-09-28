TÜRKİYE
Turkish security forces 'neutralise' over 1,300 terrorists in 2023
Türkiye’s efforts continue in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, protect Türkiye’s border, and ensure the safety of local Syrians.
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
September 28, 2023

Türkiye has "neutralised" as many as 1,351 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

"A total of 80 terrorists were neutralised last week," a National Defence Ministry official told reporters on Thursday at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

"Efforts continue to establish stability in Syria as soon as possible, enabling the safe return of Syrians to a normalised environment," the official said, referring to Türkiye’s efforts in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, protecting Türkiye’s border and ensuring the safety of local Syrians.

All necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in operation zones, and terrorist attacks are being met with proportional responses, the official added.

Since January, 342 incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 991 terrorists have been "neutralised" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, according to the official.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

RelatedA timeline of the PKK's war on Turkey: 1974-2019

'All necessary precautions'

In response to a question regarding conflicts between Arab tribes and terrorist organisations in northern Syria, defence sources said: "We are taking all necessary precautions for the safety of our troops and personnel; there is no unfavourable situation."

RECOMMENDED

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

RelatedClashes between PKK, Arab tribes: What is happening in Syria's Deir Ezzor?

Turkish-Russian observation centre in Karabakh

On a question regarding current situation in the region following the anti-terrorism operation by the Azerbaijani army in Karabakh and the activities of the Turkish-Russian observation centre, the sources said they are closely monitoring the situation.

The centre continues its operations and no cease-fire violations were detected in the region following the Azerbaijani army's operation, the sources said.

Last week, in the wake of provocations by Armenian armed groups in Karabakh, Azerbaijan said it had launched "counter-terrorism activities" in the region to uphold a 2020 trilateral peace agreement with Russia and Armenia. A cease-fire was declared 24 hours later.

Established to monitor and observe the 2020 truce, the centre has continued its activities since January 30, 2021.

RelatedParadise regained: Azerbaijanis who fled Karabakh longing to return home
