WORLD
3 MIN READ
Muslim groups take Belgium's controversial laws to top European rights court
Belgian Religious Foundation says the law adopted in 2021 regarding local religious communities violates freedom of religion and worship.
Muslim groups take Belgium's controversial laws to top European rights court
Judges of the European Court of Human Rights arrive in the courtroom at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
September 28, 2023

Organisations representing the Muslim community in Belgium have challenged a law in the Flemish region to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on grounds that it violates freedom of religion and worship.

According to a statement by the Belgian Religious Foundation on Thursday, the petition was submitted under the umbrella organisation of the Belgian Islamic Coordination Board, which includes the Belgian Muslim Union, the Belgian Islamic Federation and the Federation of Belgian Albanian Mosques.

The Flemish law in question was adopted in October 2021 and it includes "regulating the recognition of local religious communities, the obligations of religious authorities, the supervision of these obligations, and on the material organisation and operation of recognised places of worship."

The organisations objected to the new law before the Constitutional Court and their objections were found justified on the grounds that the law violated the freedom of religion and worship.

RelatedHow European far-right desecrates Quran to galvanise hatred against Muslims

'Legal insecurity'

RECOMMENDED

The court said it annulled articles 7, 9, 16 and 17 of the law as the regulations were found to be contrary to the freedom of religion and worship.

The top court said it overturned the laws, which prohibited places of worship from establishing direct or indirect relations with the organisation of another country, obtaining direct or indirect financing from another country, and clergy from receiving salaries from another country.

However, organisations representing the Muslim community did not find this sufficient and took the articles that were not annulled to the ECHR on the grounds that they constituted "legal insecurity."

These sections include items such as prohibiting mosque imams from being members of associations that have relations with other countries and monitoring religious communities.

RelatedBelgian universities are facing heat for headscarf ban
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days