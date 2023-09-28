A 14-year-old, described by fellow pupils as hot-headed, has stabbed three teachers and two students in a school in southern Spain before being overpowered, police said.

The boy, who has not been named, allegedly stabbed the five victims repeatedly shortly after classes started at the school in Jerez de la Frontera, police spokesperson Adrian Dominguez told reporters at the scene on Thursday.

"Police located the suspect on the third floor. He had in his possession the two knives used to attack three teachers and two students," Dominguez said, adding the suspect had been taken to a police station.

The spokesperson was unable to comment on the extent of the injuries, but Spanish media said one teacher was in serious condition after being stabbed in the eye while the rest suffered light injuries.

Devastating scene