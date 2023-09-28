Three people have been killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated.

Late on Wednesday, an 18-year-old man was shot dead in a Stockholm suburb. Hours later, one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Jordbro, south of the Swedish capital.

Early on Thursday, a woman in her 20s died in an explosion in Uppsala, west of Stockholm. The blast, which damaged five houses, is being treated by the police as a murder.

Swedish media said the woman who died was likely not the intended victim and that the target was the house next door.

Swedish broadcaster SVT noted that the two fatal shootings bring the death toll from gun violence in September to 11, making it the deadliest month for shootings since police started keeping statistics in 2016.

It was not known whether the shootings or the blast were related to each other but Swedish media said at least two of the three events were somehow connected to a feud between criminal gangs, a growing problem in Sweden with drive-by shootings and bombings.

Speaking on Thursday on Swedish broadcaster TV4, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said, “It is a deeply tragic development. I understand that people feel anger, fear and sadness.”

Two gangs are reportedly fighting over drugs and weapons.

Tackling gang-related crime