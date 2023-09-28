Despite a woeful lack of evidence, Palestinian humanitarian and former World Vision aid worker, Mohammed el Halabi, was convicted by an Israeli court last year for financially supporting anti-Israeli terrorism.

He was arbitrarily apprehended and imprisoned much earlier in 2016, from which time he has been subjected to Israeli torture, abuse, intimidation, and deprivation of life necessities and medical treatment. During the same period he was presented to Israeli courts on numerous occasions, though always prevented him from seeing the “evidence” against him and to which only the Israeli state and judges were privy.

Additionally, in and outside the courts, El Halabi was often pressured to confess to false charges that, on the one hand, would satisfy Israel’s desire to undermine the credibility of charitable organisations helping Palestinians in need and, on the other, reinforce the deeply troubling and racist stereotype that Palestinians are terrorists, even those like El Halabi who are not only law-abiding but committed to alleviating the plight of the poor.

In this TRT World exclusive, El Halabi – speaking from an Israeli prison and through his lawyer, Jonathan Kuttab, who help coordinate the following interview – shares his experience of Israel’s harsh legal and judicial system, as well as what he believes the international community can do to help ensure justice for Palestinian political prisoners like himself.

What, generally, have the last number of years been like for you, since Israel forced you away from the humanitarian work you were doing in Gaza?

MOHAMMED EL HALABI: I would describe it as a journey of suffering. One of course that lasts till this day as I remain in prison for having been convicted on false charges.

The journey began in June 2016. While I was overseeing relief programs helping Palestinians, I was suddenly arrested by Israeli authorities. It was only two days after I started work as the operations and general manager of World Vision’s Jerusalem office. During my way back to Gaza, I was detained by the authorities while crossing the Erez (Beit Hanoon) Crossing between [the blockaded territory] and Israel. From there I was taken for an interview with Israeli intelligence.

I remember being asked to wait when we got to the interview location. Between then and the start of the actual interview was well over an hour. During this time I called my wife to make arrangements for celebrating her birthday – the next day, June 16. At that moment I had no fears of any kind because I was confident about my life circumstances, both personally and professionally. I’ve never partook in illegal activity that could cause me serious trouble with any party – Israel, the Palestinian Authority, what have you.

When I was finally interviewed, Israeli authorities asked me questions about the nature of World Vision's projects and programs. I answered them but they informed me that I would be transferred to an interrogation centre in Ashkelon. By this point I was exhausted; it was the month of Ramadan and I was fasting all day. At 9 PM I was transferred to the centre.

Could you describe your initial interrogation by Israel?

ME: It began around 11 PM the same day. After a thorough body search of me, the chief investigator claimed that international organisations in Gaza, especially World Vision, hamper the effectiveness of the Israeli blockade on Gaza – particularly through their humanitarian interventions. They admitted that I was arrested to discipline international institutions and force them to stop those programs. They figured they could do that by keeping program personnel busy defending themselves against baseless accusations, rather than addressing Israeli violations in Gaza and, more broadly, the illegally occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel also sought to punish me for my international visits and meetings with prominent officials and media, where I discussed Israeli crimes and human rights violations against the Palestinian people. Officials at the interrogation demanded I confess that World Vision financially and materially supported Palestinian factions. I refused.

Throughout the interrogation I was prevented from accessing or meeting with a lawyer. Instead the officials questioned me for at least 20 hours. I thought there’d be no questioning after that but the grilling shortly after resumed. In total I was interrogated for 96 hours – without much interruption. A four hour break followed and then there was even more questioning.

Are you able to break down the stages in which such a protracted interrogation occurred and perhaps what each involved?

ME: The interrogation itself was conducted in three stages.

Stage one involved psychological pressure. Israeli officials threatened to prevent my sister from travelling to Jerusalem for medical treatment and to also prevent my mother from travelling to the (occupied) West Bank for the same. On top of that they threatened to kill my children and demolish my house in any future escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine. They said they’d cover this up by telling the public that this was a security measure Israel had to take to defend itself from 'Palestinian terrorism'. Additional psychological pressure came from their hinting they would randomly arrest my wife.

Stage two involved intense physical torture. I was dragged into a small room with walls already stained with blood. There I was beaten on my head and chest, my head was slammed against the wall several times. The officials demanded that I confess to fabricated charges. Again I refused. It's worth mentioning that a Red Cross representative visited me in my cell during this stage and witnessed signs of torture on my body. She said she would contact Israeli authorities to stop the physical torture. The next day there was a court session for me and I informed the judge, to no avail, that I was being subjected to torture.

In stage three, when they realised that the stick was not effective, they tried offering a carrot. They presented a deal in which I would accuse World Vision of inciting employees against Judaism, and supporting terrorism in Jenin. They also wanted me to accuse organisations like Oxfam, Save the Children, Catholic Relief Services, and CHF International of supporting terrorism in Gaza and promoting antisemitism. They told me that this confession would remain confidential, such that my name would not be mentioned, and that I would be detained for a maximum of nine months. They promised to assist me in establishing my own business and obtain a high-ranking job at the UN.