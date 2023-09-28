Republicans leading an impeachment inquiry of US President Joe Biden alleged that he had lied about family members' business dealings and had not walled them off from his official duties, as Democrats said there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

In its first hour, the impeachment hearing by the Republican-led House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Thursday did not reveal new information about Biden's financial ties to his troubled son Hunter Biden, 53, who pursued a range of international business ventures while struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

But Republicans leading the probe said that Hunter Biden and other family members were selling access.

"What were the Bidens selling to make all this money? Joe Biden himself," House Oversight Committee chair James Comer said.

The hearing came just three days before a looming government shutdown as Congress struggles to pass legislation to fund federal agencies due to a fight over funding and immigration.

Republicans have yet to uncover evidence of wrongdoing by Biden after months of initial investigations that have produced thousands of pages of financial records.

"If Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water pistol they would be presenting it today. But they've got nothing," said Jamie Raskin, the panel's top Democrat.

George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley and forensic accountant Bruce Dubinsky said the panel had enough evidence to open an impeachment inquiry but did not have enough evidence to justify impeachment charges.

Another law professor, Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina, said he had not heard credible evidence to justify the probe and warned the panel that it was being driven by partisan concerns.

A fourth witness, former Justice Department official Eileen O'Connor, said she thought the department had soft-pedaled a criminal investigation of Hunter Biden, who now faces gun charges.

Republicans allege Biden and his family personally profited from policies he pursued as vice president during former president Barack Obama's administration between 2009 and 2017. Separately, they also allege the Justice Department interfered with a tax investigation of Hunter Biden.