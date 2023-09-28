Türkiye will continue to support efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, the country's National Security Council has said.

"All parties, especially Armenia, were reminded that the path to a lasting peace in the South Caucasus can only be opened through the unconditional establishment of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty …" said a statement issued on Thursday after a three-hour meeting of the National Security Council in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish Communications Directorate also issued a statement saying obligations based on agreements, which will contribute to the prosperity of countries in the region, should be fulfilled to achieve regional peace.

At the National Security Council (MGK) meeting, discussions spanned a variety of topics.

Threats to national unity

The statement reported that during the meeting, information was provided to the Council about the determination, commitment and success of operations carried out both domestically and internationally against various threats to national unity and security, including the terror groups PKK/YPG, FETO and Daesh.

Regarding the resistance of the Syrian people against the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, the statement highlighted the terror group, responsible for killing innocent people, forcibly conscripting children and exploiting Syria's natural resources, as the biggest obstacle to peace and stability in the region.

The determination to cleanse the region from this "criminal network" was emphasised and actors continuing to support it were reminded of their responsibilities under international law, human rights and alliance duties, the statement said.

The statement underscored Türkiye's commitment to offering maximum support to the friendly and brotherly Iraqi people, who have grappled with substantial challenges for nearly half a century.

It also emphasised that preserving peace in Kirkuk, one of the most outstanding examples of a culture of coexistence, and the complete elimination of terrorist organisations in the country are among the fundamental principles of Türkiye's regional policy.