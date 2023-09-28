More than 2,500 migrants and refugees have died or went missing while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe so far in 2023, a UN High Commissioner for Refugees official said.

"By September 24, over 2,500 people were accounted as dead or missing in 2023 alone," Ruven Menikdiwela, director of the UNHCR New York office, told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

That number marked a large increase over the 1,680 dead or missing refugees in the same period in 2022.

"Lives are also lost on land, away from public attention," she added.

The land journey from sub-Saharan African countries, where many of the refugees and migrants hail from, to departure points on the Tunisian and Libyan coasts "remains one of the world's most dangerous," Menikdiwela said.

The migrants and refugees "risk death and gross human rights violations at every step," said Menikdiwela.