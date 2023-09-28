CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Teen US climate protesters storm top Republican's office
Sunrise Movement, a nationwide youth environmental campaign, says around 30 of its members flooded inside House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office while over a hundred more crowded the hallway outside.
Teen US climate protesters storm top Republican's office
Members of Sunrise Movement pose for a photo on the east lawn at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on September 28, 2023.   / Photo: AFP / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 28, 2023

Dozens of American teenagers have occupied the office of the top Republican lawmaker to protest against a looming government shutdown that they say will exacerbate the climate crisis.

The Sunrise Movement, a nationwide youth environmental campaign, said around 30 of its members flooded inside House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office on Thursday while over a hundred more crowded the hallway outside.

The group says 18 protesters were detained by police after refusing to disperse.

"Our generation is on the front lines of this crisis," Ariela Lara, 17, a high school senior from the Bay Area in California, told the AFP the news agency.

"We sit at the centre of climate disaster and government neglect, and that's what we've been seeing from the Republican Party, especially McCarthy, who is the face of it all."

Brandishing signs that read "The GOP Hates Gen Z" — a reference to the Republicans' "Grand Old Party" moniker — the activists made speeches and sang protest songs during their half-hour "occupation" of McCarthy's office.

McCarthy was not present during the protest at the Rayburn House Office Building, across the road from the US Capitol.

Demonstrators told AFP they were warned by police to move on, and that the detentions came after much of the group continued to block access to the doorway.

RECOMMENDED

McCarthy's team and the Capitol Police did not respond to requests for comment.

RelatedHow climate change fuels extreme heat

US shutdown looming

The government is expected to shut down this weekend, meaning potentially millions of federal employees sent home or working without pay, with Congress paralysed by demands for spending cuts from the Republican right and unable to pass a budget for 2024.

The Sunrise Movement has voiced concerns over funding for emergency disaster relief and pro-climate provisions in President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act.

"In my state, in Oregon, people are dying from wildfire smoke and extreme heat in the summers. People are dying in hurricanes across the country and climate disasters everywhere," Adah Crandall, 17, from Portland, told AFP.

"The GOP has blood on its hands, and if it shuts down the government ... and fails to continue providing the support that people need to literally stay alive, they should be ashamed of themselves."

RelatedTighten US-Mexico border to avert govt shutdown — McCarthy tells Biden
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days